JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Zoo hopes news gorillas will form ’troop’ as in the wild


Published: Thu, September 21, 2017 @ 12:53 p.m.

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Metroparks Zoo has received two female gorillas from other zoos in an effort to create a new troop mirroring those in the wild.

Zoo officials say the females are 43-year-old Fredrika from Florida’s Zoo Miami and 26-year-old Kebi Moya from Ohio’s Columbus Zoo and Aquarium.

They two arrived several months ago and have bonded. They are now getting to know Mokolo, the zoo’s 30-year-old male silverback.

Zoo officials say the two females were selected based on their social experiences and behaviors to form a social group with Mokolo.

The zoo hopes to introduce the troop to the public in the coming weeks.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes