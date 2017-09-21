Zoo hopes news gorillas will form ’troop’ as in the wild

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Metroparks Zoo has received two female gorillas from other zoos in an effort to create a new troop mirroring those in the wild.
Zoo officials say the females are 43-year-old Fredrika from Florida’s Zoo Miami and 26-year-old Kebi Moya from Ohio’s Columbus Zoo and Aquarium.
They two arrived several months ago and have bonded. They are now getting to know Mokolo, the zoo’s 30-year-old male silverback.
Zoo officials say the two females were selected based on their social experiences and behaviors to form a social group with Mokolo.
The zoo hopes to introduce the troop to the public in the coming weeks.
