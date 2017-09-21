JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Youngstown police, vice squad conduct crime sweeps


Published: Thu, September 21, 2017 @ 8:37 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Members of the Community Police Unit and vice squad today made several arrests during a series of sweeps.

Officers arrested five women on prostitution charges as well as two men who were trying to pick them up.

Officers also arrested two people on felony warrants, three people on misdemeanor warrants, and found three people wanted on illegal immigration charges that were later picked up by federal authorities, said Detective Sgt. Pat Kelly, head of the CPU.

Officers also handed out several traffic citations.

Those arrested today are scheduled to be arraigned Friday in municipal court.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes