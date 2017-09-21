Youngstown police, vice squad conduct crime sweeps

YOUNGSTOWN — Members of the Community Police Unit and vice squad today made several arrests during a series of sweeps.

Officers arrested five women on prostitution charges as well as two men who were trying to pick them up.

Officers also arrested two people on felony warrants, three people on misdemeanor warrants, and found three people wanted on illegal immigration charges that were later picked up by federal authorities, said Detective Sgt. Pat Kelly, head of the CPU.

Officers also handed out several traffic citations.

Those arrested today are scheduled to be arraigned Friday in municipal court.