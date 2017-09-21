Youngstown agency gets $125,000 federal grant

YOUNGSTOWN - The Coalition for Health Promotion in Youngstown and the Coalition for a Drug-Free Mahoning County each received a $125,000 federal Drug Free Communities grant.

The money is designed to fund programs that reduce drug use in youths, said U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, a Cincinnati-area Republican who announced the grant. Overall, 27 organizations in Ohio received $125,000 grants from the program.

"The Drug-Free Communities program is a proven, evidence-based, community-oriented and accountable program that reduces substance abuse among our nation’s youth," Portman said. "Sadly, amidst the worst drug crisis our nation has ever seen, it is needed now more than ever. These 27 grants will help those on the frontlines in Ohio combat this crisis as we work together to turn the tide of addiction."