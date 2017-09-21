JOBS
UPDATE | Hurricane Maria approaching Turks and Caicos


Published: Thu, September 21, 2017 @ 8:41 p.m.

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Hurricane Maria has continued to strengthen slightly as its large eye approaches the Turks and Caicos Islands and the southeastern Bahamas.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami says data from reconnaissance aircraft showed maximum sustained wind speed increasing today to 125 mph up slightly from 120 mph. It remains a Category 3 hurricane.

Hurricane conditions are expected to begin in the Turks and Caicos Islands and the southeastern Bahamas tonight or early Friday.

Tropical storm conditions are possible in the central Bahamas beginning late Friday.

