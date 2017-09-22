Trumbull overdoses continue climb, triggering 2nd state epicenter alert

WARREN

Trumbull County health officials continue sounding the alarm on drug overdoses, reporting there have been 34 since Monday, causing a second epicenter alert from the Ohio Department of Health this week.

The county Combined Health District and Mental Health and Recovery Board issued a similar alert Tuesday, saying there had been 18 overdoses in the previous 24 hours with at least two deaths.

At just after noon Thursday, those agencies reported due to the high number of overdoses, people are being urged to seek help if they are addicted to drugs.

The notice also is intended to warn illicit drug users there are especially deadly drugs in the community and to be on alert, said April Caraway, executive director of the mental health and recovery board.

Caraway said cost should not be a barrier to treatment in the county.

Read more about the situation in Friday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.