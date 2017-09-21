Trumbull County overdoses continue rising

WARREN — Trumbull County officials continuing sounding the alarm on drug overdoses, reporting there have been 34 since Monday, causing a second epicenter alert from the Ohio Department of Health this week.

The Trumbull County Combined Health District and county Mental Health and Recovery Board issued a similar alert Tuesday, saying there had been 18 overdoses in the previous 24 hours with at least two deaths.

At just after noon today, those agencies reported that because of the number of overdoses, people are being urged to seek help if they are addicted to drugs.

For the complete story, read Friday's Vindicator and Vindy.com