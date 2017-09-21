Taste of Hubbard set for this Sunday

HUBBARD

The Tenth Annual Taste of Hubbard fundraiser will take place from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday at Harding Park’s Kyle Pavilion and surrounding grounds. The Taste is a family event that introduces people to over 20 restaurants, cafes, delis, bakeries and ice cream makers in Hubbard and surrounding communities.

In addition to a tasting event, view many restored vintage and antique cars. Bring your car out for $2 and be eligible for drawings throughout the afternoon. There also will be a basket auction. The event is hosted by the Harding Park Meeting House Building Committee, Hubbard Rotary, Hubbard Area Chamber of Commerce and the Harding Park Board. Proceeds to be used for construction of the Meeting House in Harding Park.

Tickets may be purchased for $20 at the event and includes samples from each of the participating food stations. General parking is free.