A step back in time is planned in Canfield

CANFIELD

The Canfield History Walk: A Step Back in Time will take place again this year Saturday and Sept. 30 with three tours each day beginning at 4:30 p.m. at the Bond House, the home of the Canfield Historical Society, 44 W. Main St. The last tour departs at 5:45 p.m., rain or shine.

Visitors will be guided through Canfield’s past, from early pioneer days to the present. Many Canfield residents will portray historical persons and events.

Re-enactments of a bank robbery and the fatal shooting of Canfield’s Sheriff Cone are planned. The guided walk around Canfield’s central green will teach young and old about local history. The walk is a fundraising event for the nonprofit Canfield Historical Society.

The event will conclude with dinner at Piccadilly Parlour Victorian Tea Room. The ticket price of $40 per couple or $25 individual includes dinner. For tickets, call the Canfield Historical Society at 330-533-3458.