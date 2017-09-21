JOBS
State park’s hiking trails close following bear attack


Published: Thu, September 21, 2017 @ 8:30 a.m.

MILLBORO, Va. (AP) — A black bear has attacked a woman at a state park in Virginia, prompting officials to close the park’s hiking trails.

Virginia State Parks spokesman Jim Meisner says the woman was hiking with two dogs in Douthat State Park in Millboro when she was attacked from behind by the bear Sunday around 1 p.m.

News outlets report the woman suffered injuries to her legs but was able to walk to find help. She is expected to make a full recovery.

Meisner says all trails will remain closed through Friday.

Law enforcement officers and members of the state Department of Game and Inland Fisheries are searching for the bear. Bear traps have been placed on trails throughout the park. There are no current orders to kill the bear.

