Sheriff recognized at commissioner’s meeting

YOUNGSTOWN — American Legion Post 301 in Austintown recognized Sheriff Jerry Greene today for his decision to stop sending deputies to Cleveland Browns games following several players’ protest during the national anthem.

Sam Swoger, commander of Post 301, presented the sheriff with an award at Thursday’s Mahoning County Commissioners meeting.

“Veterans really take offense to [protests during the national anthem],” Swoger said. “Men and women go out ... to serve their country. A lot of them don’t come back, and those that do have a lot of problems.”

On Aug. 21, 12 players for the Browns kneeled during the national anthem before a preseason game against the New York Giants. The players have stood for the anthem before all subsequent games.

The Mahoning County Sheriff’s office routinely sent 10-15 deputies to help provide security during the games. Shortly after the Aug. 21, Greene ended that practice.

While acknowledging racial issues in the country, the sheriff said the decision was easy.

“It was about our veterans,” he said. “The national anthem takes two minutes: stand.”

The commissioners unanimously supported Greene’s decision.