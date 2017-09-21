JOBS
Police: Wedding DJ admits stealing newlyweds’ gifted money


Published: Thu, September 21, 2017 @ 9:19 a.m.

MOUNT PLEASANT, Pa. (AP) — A wedding DJ must stand trial or work out a plea deal on charges he stole at least $600 in gifted money at a Pennsylvania wedding he worked.

State police say 38-year-old Edward McCarty told them he was having financial problems when he stole the envelopes from Jeremy and Ashley Karasek’s July 29 wedding in Yukon. Ashley Karasek tells KDKA-TV (http://cbsloc.al/2wHTMJD ) that McCarty did a good job as a DJ, but rushed off after stealing all but 12 cards the couple received from 150 guests.

Karasek believes the couple lost about $5,000, but police say McCarty estimates it was about $600.

McCarty waived a preliminary hearing on theft charges Wednesday. Neither he nor his attorney commented afterward.

