MCCTC car show Friday honors deceased student

CANFIELD — There will be a car show from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Friday at Mahoning County Career and Technical Center, 7300 N. Palmyra Road, in honor of former student Tommy Bowers, who died last weekend in an automobile accident.

The car show is expected to have more than 50 cars in attendance. The students are asking for a $5 donation which also will include a vinyl car sticker. Tommy’s parents are expected to be in attendance during the show.