Markets Right Now: US stocks edge lower in early trading


Published: Thu, September 21, 2017 @ 9:51 a.m.

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stock indexes are edging lower in early trading on Wall Street while several companies were moving on deal news.

Calgon Carbon, a maker of water and air filtration systems, soared 62 percent early Thursday after agreeing to be acquired by a Japanese company.

Ash Grove Cement jumped 75 percent after saying it would be bought by CRH, and meal kit maker Blue Apron was up 4 percent after a rival company, Plated, agreed to be acquired.

“Harry Potter” publisher Scholastic sank 10 percent after reporting a disappointing quarter.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index slipped 4 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,504.

The Dow Jones industrials fell 15 points, or 0.1 percent, to 22,395. The Nasdaq composite lost 22 points, or 0.4 percent, to 6,433.

