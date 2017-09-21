Mahoning County Grand Jury indicts 27

RELATED LINKS:

YOUNGSTOWN – A Mahoning County Grand Jury Thursday indicted 27 people including Jermaine Bunn, 20, East Warren Avenue, on aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia with a forfeiture.

On Aug. 16, reports say Bunn was arrested Wednesday on drug and weapons charges while police served a search warrant investigating drug activity at a South Side home. Found in the home was suspected crack cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, a .45-caliber handgun, a .25-caliber handgun, two digital scales and almost $1,400 in cash.

The grand jury also indicted Maurice Clinkscale, 24, Gypsy Lane, on being a felon in possession of a firearm, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of cocaine.

On Aug. 21, reports say officers pulled over the car about 11:25 p.m. in the 2600 block of Tyrell Avenue to discover Clinkscale did not have a driver's license.

Clinkscale gave police permission to search him and officers found a bag of cocaine and two pain killers. In the car officers found a loaded .40-caliber Smith & Wesson handgun and a loaded magazine of ammunition right next to the gun.

The grand jury also indicted Kenneth Coates, 27, Delaware Avenue, on being a felon in possession of a firearm and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

On Aug. 19, reports say Coates was arrested at Albert and Kimmel streets after he was pulled over for having no front license plate light. Police found two bags of marijuana in his shirt pocket and a loaded .22-caliber handgun under the seat.

Others indicted today include:

Jordan Johnson, 27, Pine Trace Street, Austintown, aggravated possession of drugs.

Curtis Williams, 55, West Evergreen Avenue, possession of cocaine.

Frederick Brown, 32, Brimfield Avenue, Kent, burglary and grand theft.

Durrell Richardson, 19, Lincoln Avenue, Girard, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia with a forfeiture specification and possession of cocaine with a forfeiture specification.

Jason Gibson, 24, Griffith Street, breaking and entering and vandalism.

Tylin Fairchild, 24, East Pasadena Avenue, aggravated burglary.

Ramont Jones, 23, Euclid Boulevard, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Jedediah Thomas, 39, Mahoning County Justice Center, breaking and entering and vandalism.

Randall Vecchio, 52, Moherman Avenue, breaking and entering, theft and vandalism.

Michael Varchulik, 47, Edinburgh, Pa., grand theft and breaking and entering.

Matthew Lambert, 44, Breaden Street, menacing by stalking and two counts of burglary.

Arquise C. Miller, 27, Canfield Road, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Charles Taylor, 58, Roslyn Avenue, assault.

The following people were indicted by direct presentment:

Katyelyn A. Bowdem 32, West Middletown Road, Green, theft.

Richard L. Bates, 70, North Edgehill Avenue, Austintown, attempted murder, felonious assault and illegal possession of a firearm in liquor permit premises.

Mackenzie L. Gorrell, 25, Coitsville-Hubbard Road, Alarrah L. Franklin, 22, Pennsylvania Avenue, McDonald and Jasmine R. Jones, 22, East Lucius Avenue, illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility, aggravated possession of drugs and obstructing official business.

Angel L. Ladson, 23, Garfield Heights, illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility, possession of heroin and aggravated possession of drugs.

Hashawn Showes, 29, Coitsville-Hubbard Road, two counts of assault.

Emily Sophia Beshara, 22, South Bayshore Drive, Columbiana, possession of heroin.