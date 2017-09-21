JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Kentucky man pleads guilty in beating death of 7-week-old


Published: Thu, September 21, 2017 @ 9:39 a.m.

BURLINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man has pleaded guilty to the 2015 beating death of a 7-week-old boy.

The Kentucky Enquirer reports 25-year-old Cody Jene Phelps of Walton pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges of first-degree manslaughter and first-degree criminal abuse in the death of Aiden Wainscott.

Wainscott was found unresponsive in his crib in November 2015 while under the care of Phelps, the boyfriend of the baby’s mother at the time. Phelps was not the boy’s biological father.

A report from the Boone County Sheriff’s Department says Phelps said he’d noticed the baby’s chest wasn’t moving while changing the diaper.

Phelps was arrested two days after the baby’s death, after investigators learned Wainscott suffered head trauma and broken bones.

Phelps will be sentenced Oct. 18. Prosecutors have recommended a 20-year prison sentence.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes