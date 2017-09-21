JOBS
Indians stay hot with 6-5 win over Angels


Published: Thu, September 21, 2017 @ 2:34 a.m.

ANAHEIM, CALIF. — Francisco Lindor snapped a seventh-inning tie with a two-run homer and the remarkable Cleveland Indians held off the Los Angeles Angels 6-5 on Wednesday night for their 26th victory in 27 games.

It was Lindor’s 31st home run of the season, most by a switch-hitting shortstop in major league history.

C.J. Cron’s solo shot and RBI single accounted for the first two runs for Los Angeles, which remained 1 1/2 games behind Minnesota for the second AL wild card. The loss by the Angels clinched a playoff spot for AL East-leading Boston.

The Indians have beaten the Angels 10 consecutive times.

Tyler Olson (1-0) won in relief of Josh Tomlin, who allowed two runs and seven hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Bryan Shaw worked two hitless innings for his third save.

