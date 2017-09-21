Homecoming 2017 plans weekend events

WARREN

Warren welcomes natives home to a weekend of events perfect for every generation. Warren Homecoming 2017 begins Friday and continues through Monday. The celebration is sponsored by The Wean Foundation, Chemical Bank, Warren Area Board of Realtors and 2 Ticks and the Dog.

Festivities will kick off at 5 p.m. with a rooftop party on the parking deck off Franklin St. The weekend concludes with a golf outing with the Gridiron club and a visit with former NFL players at Trumbull Country Club. The weekend also brings back the biggest event from last year, The Taste of Warren, which showcases all the great food from the area restaurants and churches.

For the full schedule of events, go to www.trumbullarts.org or check out the Warren Homecoming 2017 Facebook page for event details and fun videos. The weekend celebration puts a spotlight on Warren’s assets and the upswing that Warren is experiencing.