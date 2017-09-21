JOBS
Heart Walk takes place Sept. 30


Published: Thu, September 21, 2017 @ 8:18 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Seven Seventeen Credit Union will host its annual Tri-County Healthy for Good Heart Walk with registration at 8 a.m. and the walk kicking off at 10 a.m. Sept. 30 at the WATTS at Youngstown State University. There will be a variety of entertainment and activities; including cooking demonstrations and fruit infused water, hands only CPR training, free health care screenings and exercise session, selfie stations, a Kids Zone with games and other attractions, and local favorite Thomas John of 106.1 FM and iHeartradio as emcee. Proceeds will be given to the American Heart Association, dedicated to building healthier lives, free of cardiovascular diseases and stroke.

