Grand jury indicts couple in death of woman found in freezer

YOUNGSTOWN

A Mahoning County grand jury indicted a couple in the death of a woman whose body was found in a freezer this summer.

Arturo Novoa, 31, and Katrina Layton, 34, both of Mahoning Avenue, were indicted Thursday on charges of aggravated murder, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse.

They both have been in the Mahoning County jail since the body of Shannon Elizabeth Graves was discovered in a freezer in the Campbell home of a friend of Novoa’s in late July.

They were arraigned on abuse-of-a-corpse charges in municipal court before police said Graves died in Youngstown.

Graves had been missing for several months before her body was found and identified. Lt. Doug Bobovnyik said a cause of death is still unknown after Graves was examined by the Cuyahoga County Coroner’s Office, but police have other evidence she was killed.

He would not say what that evidence was.

