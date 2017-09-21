Grand jury to consider yard sale resale case

WARREN

A burglary charge against CecElia E. Markwell, 68, of Mason Street Northwest has been bound over to a Trumbull County grand jury for possible indictment.

On Thursday, she waived a preliminary hearing in Warren Municipal Court on the charge, which carries a possible penalty of 18 months in prison if she’s convicted.

She remains free on bond and is ordered to have no contact with the victim.

Markwell, who walks with a limp, told police last month she broke into the house of her neighbor across the street and stole thousands of dollars worth of televisions, tools, clothes and boxes of ceramic tiles.

Police were called when the victim, a 32-year-old man, came home and saw items from his home in a yard sale taking place at Markwell’s home and demanded to have them back.

