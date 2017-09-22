Fitch student tapped to sing at Columbus conference after film contest

AUSTINTOWN

Sarah Linton wasn’t expecting to be singing by herself in front of a conference-sized crowd in Columbus.

“I’ve never been more nervous in my life, but I’m beyond excited,” she said.

Linton’s performance of an original composition titled “Draw the Line” from a short film of the same name caught the attention of officials from Operation Keepsake.

On Sept. 14, OK Inc. had its fifth annual Friends4Friends Campaign Film Festival at DeYor Performing Arts Center in downtown Youngstown, where area schools showcased short films they made on specific issues teens face. Linton and her classmates at Austintown Fitch entered “Draw the Line.”

She plays a lead role in the film, which focuses on the sexual pressure between two high school-age students. She is heard singing while the credits roll.

OK Inc. asked her to sing during its session today at the Ohio Adolescent Health Centers Conference on Youth at Quest Conference Center in Columbus. They’re showcasing three short films from the Friends4Friends campaign.

