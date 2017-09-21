Filing in federal court seeks to revoke Krinos’ bond

CLEVELAND — U.S. Attorneys are seeking to revoke the bond of ex-Campbell Mayor George Krinos who they allege has started another fraudulent business, according to a filing in U.S. District Court.

Krinos, who served as mayor of Campbell from December 2009 to January 2011, has to report to the federal Bureau of Prisons on Nov. 1 to begin a 57-month prison sentence after pleading guilty to securities fraud earlier this year.

Krinos formed and serves of executive director of Historic Community Rehabilitation, which claims to eliminate blight by obtaining federal, state and local grants to conduct demolitions, according to the filing.

“Much like his fraudulent ventures into financial advising and home building, Krinos oversells his capabilities to make this goal a reality,” the filing states.

Judge Dan A. Polster ordered Krinos to pay $1.2 million as part of his securities-fraud conviction. The filing claims Krinos has only paid $1,000.

U.S. Attorney also allege that Krinos is using a gall bladder surgery as an excuse to delay the start of his sentence. Krinos told the court he was in pain because part of his liver was removed during the operation, while his surgeon told investigators Krinos’ liver remained intact and he was released the day of the surgery.

A motion hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday at U.S. District Court in Cleveland.