JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

story tease

Feds set to indict North Canton woman for Liberty bank robbery


Published: Thu, September 21, 2017 @ 1:35 p.m.

WARREN — A Trumbull County grand jury declined to indict Fellicia A. Smith, 39, of North Canton on the June 9 attempted aggravated robbery of a Liberty bank because she’s due to be indicted by a federal grand jury.

That information was included in a grand jury report released this week.

Liberty police officers said they arrested Smith in the Belmont Avenue Giant Eagle parking lot June 9, shortly after her aborted attempt to rob First National Bank.

Police said Smith is a possible suspect in at least a dozen recent bank robberies in Northeast Ohio and federal investigators were also interested in the case.

For the complete story, read Friday's Vindicator and Vindy.com

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes