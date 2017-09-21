Cop on desk after violent arrest of man ’trying to help’

PITTSBURGH (AP) — One of five Pittsburgh officers involved in the violent arrest recorded by a bystander and posted to Facebook has been assigned to desk duty, and the arrested man says he was only trying to help police.

Mayor Bill Peduto says Officer Andrew Jacobs will be on desk duty until the city and the district attorney complete reviews of Tuesday night’s arrest of 47-year-old Daniel Adelman, of Ravenna, Ohio. Jacobs is the officer seen punching Adelman and telling him to “Stop resisting.” Police have said Adelman was arrested for interfered in another arrest.

Adelman tells KDKA-TV that he was drinking at a concert when he stepped outside to smoke and intervened, believing one officer needed help, Adelman says “It was probably not the right decision to jump in without knowing the situation.”

Police are prohibited from commenting during internal reviews.