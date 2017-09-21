Car, truck, bike show to aid Cancer Society

AUSTINTOWN

Mary's Pink Ribbon Racers Relay for Life team will host a benefit Car, Truck and Bike Show from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Austintown Eagles, 1655 S. Raccoon Road, across from Wedgewood Pizza. A special exhibit will feature “Ghostbusters” and “Back-to-the-Future” cars.

The entry fee is $3 per vehicle, and goodie bags will be given to the first 50 registrants. Admittance is free for spectators. Door prizes, raffles, 50-50, children’s activities, food and drinks and an all-day DJ will be featured. All proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society. The rain date is Sunday.