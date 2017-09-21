2nd Canfield History Walk is Saturday

CANFIELD

The central green in Canfield will be wrought with ruffians, robbers, a pastor, settlers and a number of other characters pulled out of the city’s history for two upcoming evenings of guided tours.

For the second consecutive year, Canfield Historical Society will take over the green for two Saturdays for the Canfield History Walk, a series of performances re-telling notable historical vignettes from the city’s past.

On Saturday and Sept. 30, the historical society and its crew of actors will depict events, places and people from Canfield, dating back to 1798 and up through the 1960s.

“When we come up with an idea for a living history, we think who do we know in our realm that would fit that persona,” said Laura Zeh-Vazquez, the society’s curator.

The cast will put on several-minute acts each, reaching about an hour total. The crew is composed of area volunteer actors.

Save for a recreated bank robbery, all the skits are new for this year’s history walk. Suzanne McCabe, society president, said she wants people to realize that events from the 1950s and ’60s are history as much as those from the early 1800s.

“Not everybody cares about ancient history, not everybody cares about the pioneers of Canfield,” she said. “Certainly, people can care about things in their past and their parents’ history.”

