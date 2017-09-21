Brigham Young University ends ban on caffeinated soda sales

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Mormon church-owned Brigham Young University today ended a six-decade ban on the sale of caffeinated soft drinks on campus, surprising students by posting a picture of a can of Coca-Cola on Twitter and just two words: "It's happening."

The move sparked social media celebrations from current and former students, with many recalling how they had hauled their own 2-liter bottles of caffeinated sodas in their backpacks to keep awake for long study sessions.

The university never banned having caffeinated drinks on campus, and many people remembered how faculty mini-fridges were the only place where the drinks could be found.

"I drank a lot of caffeinated beverages while I was here but none of them was purchased on campus," said Christopher Jones, 34, a visiting BYU history professor and former student. "I never thought I would see the day so it's exciting."

Jones said he didn't know whether to believe it when he saw the announcement on his phone so he walked to a student center and saw the first bottles being stocked in vending machines and refrigerators. He was one of the first people to buy one.

"Did I just buy the first-ever caffeinated Coke Zero Sugar sold in #BYU's Wilkinson Student Center?" he tweeted. 'Yes, yes I did."

Sales of highly caffeinated energy drinks are still banned.