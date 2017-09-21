Boardman traffic stop leads to drug arrest

BOARDMAN — A Youngstown man faces drug charges following a traffic stop on Judson Avenue Wednesday.

According to a police report, the officer found a glass crack pipe and a bag containing 0.1 grams of cocaine while patting down the driver, Aaron Dole, 40, of Parkcliffe Avenue.

The officer reported that Dole said, “I am an addict and that’s a crack pipe with some cocaine.”

According to the report, Dole was arrested on charges of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, and cited for driving under suspension.