YSU, faculty talks continue, but agreement near

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown State University’s faculty union and administration will continue contract negotiations another day, but both sides say they are closer to an agreement on a new three-year faculty contract.

Citing a technicality, YSU’s Board of Trustees rejected the fact finder’s report for the faculty union’s contract Wednesday afternoon.

Provost Martin Abraham said the board is not allowed to approve an amended report.

The board, however, directed the administration’s negotiation team to return to the table to draft a tentative agreement based on the recommendations and amendments that were collaboratively developed by both sides.

“We need to convert the amended report into contract language,” he explained. “But we came to agreement between [the union’s] side and our side, which resulted in the amendments. It’s just a requirement to reject the fact finder’s report.”

Minutes after the board announced its decision, YSU’s faculty union overwhelmingly approved the fact finder’s report which was amended by the administration, said A.J. Sumell, union president and economics professor.

