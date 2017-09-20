Youngstown council approves possible expansion of East Side chill-can plant under construction

YOUNGSTOWN

City council approved legislation that could lead to an expansion of the $20 million East Side chill-can plant under construction.

Council on Wednesday voted to authorize the board of control to sign a contract for up to $15,000 for a company to assess properties near the intersection of U.S. Route 62 and U.S. Route 422.

Mayor John A. McNally confirmed it was done at the request of Mitchell Joseph, whose company – Joseph Co. International – is building a chill-can technology, can-filling and distribution center next to that intersection.

The 62/422 location could be a second phase for the Joseph Co. business, McNally said.

The location is largely an abandoned residential area, and the study would determine who owns the properties and the values of that land, McNally said.

Also, council authorized the board of control to enter into contracts for easements, land acquisition and construction to replace its largest and one of its oldest sewer lines, .

ratified a three-year contract with its firefighters union and

approved legislation restricting the use of recreational drones.

Read more on the matters in Thursday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.