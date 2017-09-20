Youngstown CEO urges wider community input with multiple programs

YOUNGSTOWN

Community input goes a long way in Youngstown City Schools, said CEO Krish Mohip during his Wednesday evening CEO Update Meeting.

Examples of community input in action include the new neighborhood schools reconfiguration, a focus on school sports and school pride, and bringing back East High’s mascot, the Golden Bears.

“We are all putting kids first, and everything we do is for our children,” Mohip said.

He showcased one of his most recent community-focused creations, the CEO’s Citizens Coalition.

The coalition consists of four groups of 12 or 14 community members who provide input to the CEO on various education matters.

Mohip said despite what some think, the coalition is not meant to take away from the board of education, but to act in addition to the board.

“In a city of more than 65,000 people we need more than seven people,” Mohip said at the Wednesday meeting. “We will take as much input as we can. The Citizens Coalition is the right thing to do.”

Another community-focused platform both Mohip and Chief Information Officer John LaPlante promoted was “Let’s Talk,” found at youngstown.k12.oh.us/LetsTalk.aspx.

