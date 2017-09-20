Youngstown Bark and Booze scheduled

YOUNGSTOWN

Legacy Dog Rescue and Friends of Fido will host the Third Youngstown Bark and Booze Bar Crawl on Saturday at O’Donold’s, 122 W. Federal St., which also will be the first stop. Registration is from 2 to 3 p.m. Cost is $20 and includes a Crawl T-shirt, lanyard and gift bag. The Crawl begins at 3, and there are seven bars participating, which wraps up at Avalon, 17 W. Federal St. A basket auction will be set up at O’Donold’s for registration and then at Avalon for the finish.