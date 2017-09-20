Warren woman arrested in Austintown for soliciting sex

AUSTINTOWN — Police arrested a Warren woman this afternoon for soliciting sex through a classifieds website.

Gena Ritter, 34, of Sunset Drive, is the latest arrest made by township police in a series of on going prostitution stings. Ritter faces charges of soliciting sex, possessing criminal tools and also was wanted on an outstanding warrant out of Warren Municipal Court for failure to pay fines.

Police said Ritter posted an ad on an undisclosed website Tuesday morning that read: "Looking for respectable drama free men-29."

It continued: "Don't waste your time with the run around...If you don't have a lot of time I've got just the thing 4 you! Want to spend hours together? Lets set up a date!! If u like 2 double date ask!!! Only if u dare," the report said.

Police answered the ad, and met Ritter this afternoon at an undisclosed location in the area of state Route 46 and Interstate 80, the report said.

After the arrest was made, Ritter told police she was involved with prostitution to support her family and is a recovering addict, the report said.

Three condoms and a cellphone in Ritter's possession were confiscated, the report said.

Her identification number and phone number, police said, were used to post more than 40 advertisements on sites used for prostitution.

Ritter's pretrial is set for Oct. 30 according to Mahoning County court records.