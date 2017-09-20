JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Warren woman charged in Austintown with soliciting sex


Published: Wed, September 20, 2017 @ 9:55 p.m.

Staff report

AUSTINTOWN

Police arrested a Warren woman Wednesday afternoon on charges of soliciting sex through a classified ads website.

Gena Ritter, 34, of Sunset Drive, is the latest arrest made by township police in a series of on going prostitution stings. Ritter faces charges of soliciting sex and possessing criminal tools. She also was wanted by Warren police on a warrant out of Warren Municipal Court for failure to pay fines.

Police said Ritter posted an ad on an undisclosed website Tuesday morning that read: “Looking for respectable drama free men-29.”

It continued: “Don’t waste your time with the run around ... If you don’t have a lot of time I’ve got just the thing 4 you! Want to spend hours together? Lets set up a date!! If u like 2 double date ask!!! Only if u dare,” the report said.

Read more on the case in Thursday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes