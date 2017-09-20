Warren woman charged in Austintown with soliciting sex

Staff report

AUSTINTOWN

Police arrested a Warren woman Wednesday afternoon on charges of soliciting sex through a classified ads website.

Gena Ritter, 34, of Sunset Drive, is the latest arrest made by township police in a series of on going prostitution stings. Ritter faces charges of soliciting sex and possessing criminal tools. She also was wanted by Warren police on a warrant out of Warren Municipal Court for failure to pay fines.

Police said Ritter posted an ad on an undisclosed website Tuesday morning that read: “Looking for respectable drama free men-29.”

It continued: “Don’t waste your time with the run around ... If you don’t have a lot of time I’ve got just the thing 4 you! Want to spend hours together? Lets set up a date!! If u like 2 double date ask!!! Only if u dare,” the report said.

Read more on the case in Thursday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.