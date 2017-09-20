Valley Jews mark New Year 5778 tonight

YOUNGSTOWN

Rosh Hashanah, the beginning of the Jewish new year, is marked by the sounding of the shofar, a ram’s horn, that serves as a call to repent for sin and seek God’s forgiveness.

In the Torah, the first five books of Moses, God told Abraham to give his son Isaac as a burnt offering. As Abraham was about to sacrifice his son, God pointed Abraham to a ram tangled in brush who ultimately took Isaac’s place for the offering.

This practice, said Rabbi Franklin Muller, spiritual leader of Congregation Rodef Sholom, is a reminder of Abraham’s faith to God, and in turn, God’s compassion toward Abraham.

The piercing sound of the shofar, he said, is meant to rouse followers of Judaism and have them actively usher in the new year.

For Congregation Rodef Sholom, 1119 Elm St., a temple of Reform Judaism, Rosh Hashanah is celebrated one full day, from sundown to sundown. In conservative and orthodox congregations, the new year celebration spans two days. The new year 5778 begins Thursday on the Jewish calendar.

Services began this evening at Rodef Sholom with a congregational dinner at 6 p.m., followed by a service at 8 p.m. and reception at 9:30 p.m.

