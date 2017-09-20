JOBS
Poland high school lure students to lunch with deli bar


Published: Wed, September 20, 2017 @ 9:55 p.m.

POLAND

Jake Rutana, a sophomore student at Poland Seminary High School, never used to buy his lunch at school.

Now, he plans on buying it regularly thanks to some changes made to the school lunch offerings.

“I like it a lot. I think it’s a good, healthy option for the schools,” he said as he went through the line for the high school’s new made-to-order deli bar in the cafeteria.

The deli bar allows students to customize sandwich wraps, choosing between different types of tortillas, meats, cheeses, toppings and condiments.

The new option is part of a broader effort to boost participation in the school lunch program, something with which the district has struggled for several years.

About one-third of Poland students purchase their lunches at school, while nationally that number is more than 55 percent, according to school officials.

Read more about the matter in Thursday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.

