Lordstown hosts Apple Cider Festival


Published: Wed, September 20, 2017 @ 8:34 a.m.

LORDSTOWN

The Village of Lordstown will host a combination of Lordstown Village and the Apple Cider Festival from 6 p.m. to midnight Friday, noon to midnight Saturday and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday. The festival will include rides, food, crafts, helicopter rides, pedal tractor pulling, DJ Dominic Tromboli, Guys Without Ties and Sheltered Reality. There also will be a parade in memory of John Goddard, a member of the Apple Cider Committee.

