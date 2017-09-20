Lordstown hosts Apple Cider Festival

LORDSTOWN

The Village of Lordstown will host a combination of Lordstown Village and the Apple Cider Festival from 6 p.m. to midnight Friday, noon to midnight Saturday and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday. The festival will include rides, food, crafts, helicopter rides, pedal tractor pulling, DJ Dominic Tromboli, Guys Without Ties and Sheltered Reality. There also will be a parade in memory of John Goddard, a member of the Apple Cider Committee.