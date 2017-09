Lockup List Wednesday — Mahoning County jail bookings, releases

BOOKED

==

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

==

BACHER, CANDIS OLIVIA 12/10/1983 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Driving Under Suspension

BIANCA, TYLER J 04/30/1994 GOSHEN POLICE DEPT. Receiving Stolen Property

BRENNER, TAYLOR NICHOLE 07/02/1998 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Theft

CENTENO, JONATHAN K 11/08/1984 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Engaging in Pattern of Corrupt Activity

GOFF, SHARON A 04/30/1981 AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT. Possession of Drugs

JONES, ROBERT HOUSTON JR 05/28/1998 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Rape

KINGSLEY, NICOLE M 08/28/1994 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Domestic Violence

PECHAC, TREVON 08/05/1994 GOSHEN POLICE DEPT. Receiving Stolen Property

POST, JOHNATHAN ANDREW 02/17/1988 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Possession of Drugs

ROYAL, NATHANIEL 07/19/1941 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Criminal Trespass

STEVENS, DANA RUTH 03/26/1979 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs

==

RELEASED

==

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

==

BUHL, KATHERINE NICOLE 01/26/1999 09/19/2017 RELEASE ON OWN RECOGNIZANCE

CAMPBELL, CHRISTINE E 12/29/1965 09/19/2017 TIME SERVED

COLVIN, ANTHONY WAYNE 04/01/1976 09/15/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

KROTKY, DANIEL S JR 07/18/1990 06/22/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

ROYAL, NATHANIEL 07/19/1941 09/20/2017 TIME SERVED