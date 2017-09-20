Littlejohn daughters defend their dad after arraignment

YOUNGSTOWN

The shock that the family of Louis Littlejohn showed Wednesday as he was arraigned in municipal court on an aggravated murder charge was clearly palpable.

His wife’s eyes grew huge as Judge Elizabeth Kobly gave him a $1 million bond and family members outside of court afterwards said the 61-year-old Littlejohn was only trying to protect his daughter Monday when police said he shot Charles Pargo, 27, during a custody dispute on Belden Avenue just as police were about to leave.

City Assistant Prosecutor Jeffrey Moliterno told Judge Kobly that Pargo was shot in the back six times as he was holding Littlejohn’s 3-week-old grandson and son of his daughter, Brittany Littlejohn. The baby was not injured.

Officers were called to the home for a custody dispute about 10:30 p.m. and police said the dispute appeared to be resolved when they were about to leave. That’s when they say Littlejohn ran into the home and they heard several shots, then Littlejohn ran outside, threw a revolver on the ground and surrendered.

Police went inside and found Pargo dead on a flight of steps, still holding his baby.

After the arraignment, Brittany and her sister, Briyanna Littlejohn, said their father is a decent man who was worried about his daughter and was once a corrections officer at the private prison on Youngstown’s East Side.

“He was trying to protect his daughter and grandchild,” Briyanna Littlejohn said.

They also disputed the police version of events.

Read more about the case in Thursday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.