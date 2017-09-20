JOBS
Ladies Day Out is planned for Saturday


Published: Wed, September 20, 2017 @ 8:45 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Back by popular demand, it's a Ladies Day Out in Youngstown from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at The Fairview Arts & Outreach Center, 4220 Youngstown-Poland Road. The theme of this year's workshops is Healthy, Healed and Whole. Selected speakers will cover various topics that include mental and emotional well-being, life decisions and speaking up about sexual assault. Women will be inspired, educated and empowered.

Vendors, prizes, entertainment and a catered lunch will be provided. Confirmed session leaders include: Stacey Shells, a breast cancer survivor, who will share;Going through the Process; Laura Blanco, LSW, will speak about;A Piece of Mine/A Peace of Mind; about mental and emotional wellness. Attorney Lori Simmons will lead the session on Life Decisions, which will give insight on living will, power of attorney and long-term care. Monica Beasley Martin, Speak Up, is her story of healing from depression and sexual assault. One Title, Another Role will be led by Sarah Cruz-Banks as she discusses being a caregiver for someone other than spouse or child.

Brian Palumbo of Selah Restaurant will be featured in a cooking demo. Registration is $25. This year's sponsor is Princess of Hope, a nonprofit organization.

