Government seeks prison time for Weiner in sexting case


Published: Wed, September 20, 2017 @ 12:23 p.m.

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal prosecutors says former Congressman Anthony Weiner should go to prison for about two years for engaging in sexting with a 15-year-old girl.

Prosecutors filed papers in Manhattan federal court Wednesday urging a judge to send a message at sentencing Monday.

The 53-year-old New York Democrat said in a submission last week that he is undergoing treatment and was profoundly sorry for subjecting the North Carolina high school student to what his lawyers called his “deep sickness.”

Defense lawyers had portrayed the girl as an aggressor, saying she wanted to generate material for a book and possibly influence the presidential election.

As part of a plea bargain, Weiner has agreed not to appeal any sentence between 21 and 27 months.

