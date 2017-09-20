JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Frontier Airlines drops third route from Pittsburgh airport


Published: Wed, September 20, 2017 @ 12:16 p.m.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Frontier Airlines is continuing to scale back its presence at Pittsburgh International Airport.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that Frontier has opted to drop its daily flight to Las Vegas from the Pittsburgh International by Oct. 4. Frontier’s decision comes after the airline ended flights to Chicago and Atlanta last year.

The Denver-based airline will keep seasonal flights to Denver and Orlando.

Frontier spokesman Rich Oliver says the cuts aren’t indicative of poor performance. Oliver says the airline is flexible and can use aircrafts for other routes where they are better suited.

Allegheny County Airport Authority spokeswoman Alyson Walls says low-cost carriers like Frontier test things out and make changes. Walls says the authority is happy the airline tried Pittsburgh International.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes