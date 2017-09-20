JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Feds in Ohio to prosecute alleged overseas drug traffickers


Published: Wed, September 20, 2017 @ 12:22 p.m.

COLUMBUS (AP) — A federal prosecutor says a case against four alleged overseas cocaine traffickers will be tried in Columbus under a new initiative.

Ben Glassman is the U.S. attorney for the southern half of Ohio that includes Columbus. He announced charges today against three men from Ecuador and one from Mexico.

The U.S. Coast Guard took the men into custody Aug. 18 in the Pacific Ocean about 475 miles northwest of the Galapagos Islands.

The government also seized 25 packages it says the men threw overboard which contained about 1,580 pounds of cocaine worth $25 million.

Glassman says the local prosecution is part of an effort to expand his office’s role fighting drugs. He says the Justice Department coordinates how prosecutions are meted out.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes