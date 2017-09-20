Developer proposing winery for Warren riverfront

VIENNA

Developer Mark Marvin has acted on his vision of a downtown Warren full of vibrant living and recreational opportunities.

Now he’s pursuing an opportunity to transform a section of downtown on the opposite side of the Mahoning River from Courthouse Square that could make the river an attraction.

Marvin, along with Anthony Trevena, economic development director for the Western Reserve Port Authority, and Warren Mayor Doug Franklin discussed the project at the port authority’s monthly meeting here Wednesday.

The port authority and Warren agreed months ago to team up so the port authority could use its economic-development tools to become temporary owner of certain properties and work with companies to develop them.

The first such project will be the SCOPE senior citizens center building on West Market Street and a vacant piece of land nearby.

The port authority authorized purchasing the property from the city and a sale agreement.

Marvin, who also owns several other buildings on Courthouse Square as well as the Downtown Development Group, said he has been in talks with two local companies interested in turning the location into a winery.

