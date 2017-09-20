Daniel Blasco charged with promoting prostitution

Staff report

WARREN

Daniel J. Blasco, 62, was arraigned Wednesday in Warren Municipal Court on felony promoting prostitution and remains in the county jail in lieu of $100,000 bond.

A not guilty plea was entered for him, and Judge Terry Ivanchak ordered him to stay away from his home at 765 Kenilworth Ave. SE.

Investigators say Blasco operated a prostitution ring out of the home. Police arrested Blasco in a motor vehicle Monday at about the same time they entered the home with a search warrant looking for evidence of the enterprise.

