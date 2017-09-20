JOBS
Daniel Blasco charged with promoting prostitution


Published: Wed, September 20, 2017 @ 9:55 p.m.

Staff report

WARREN

Daniel J. Blasco, 62, was arraigned Wednesday in Warren Municipal Court on felony promoting prostitution and remains in the county jail in lieu of $100,000 bond.

A not guilty plea was entered for him, and Judge Terry Ivanchak ordered him to stay away from his home at 765 Kenilworth Ave. SE.

Investigators say Blasco operated a prostitution ring out of the home. Police arrested Blasco in a motor vehicle Monday at about the same time they entered the home with a search warrant looking for evidence of the enterprise.

Read more about the matter in Thursday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.

