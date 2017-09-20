JOBS
Bond set for $1M in Youngstown murder case


Published: Wed, September 20, 2017 @ 1:49 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Bond has been set at $1 million for Louis Littlejohn, 61, accused of aggravated murder for the shooting death Monday of Charles Pargo, 27, at a 3527 Belden Ave. home.

Police said Littlejohn shot Pargo as police were leaving the home after they were called there for a custody dispute.

Pargo was shot as he was carrying a baby, reports said.

Littlejohn was arraigned in municipal court before Judge Elizabeth Kobly.

