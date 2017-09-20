Boil-water alert lifted for some customers in Jackson Township

NORTH JACKSON — The boil-water alert issued Tuesday was lifted today for customers in the Mahoning County Metro Water Sewer District.

A waterline break affected customers on Tolland, Jersey, Delaware, Kenmore, Normady, Friedham, Rosemont, Avalon and Lynfield streets and Red Dog Lane. The county’s Sanitary Engineering Department said all microbiological drinking water samples were examined and found to be noncontaminated. Therefore, the boil-water alert was lifted.