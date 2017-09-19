JOBS
USGS says Mexico quake magnitude 7.1


Published: Tue, September 19, 2017 @ 2:41 p.m.

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The U.S. Geological Survey says it calculates the earthquake that struck central Mexico as magnitude 7.1

It says the epicenter was near the town of Raboso, about 76 miles southeast of Mexico City.

Mexico’s seismological agency calculated its preliminary magnitude at 6.8 and said its center was east of the city in the state of Puebla.

Earlier in the day buildings across the city held preparation drills on the anniversary of the 1985 quake.

