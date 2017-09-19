Union Elementary School in Poland has math night Thursday

POLAND — Union Elementary this school year introduced a new math curriculum for kindergarten through second-grade students.

The school will host a math night to introduce parents to the new program.

The first event, for kindergarten parents, is scheduled for 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. Thursday. First-grade math night is scheduled for 6:45 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Second-grade math night is scheduled for 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. Sept. 28.

Principal Mike Masucci will talk to parents about the curriculum, and then parents will go to their child’s classroom to look at a lesson with a teacher.