JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Union Elementary School in Poland has math night Thursday


Published: Tue, September 19, 2017 @ 3:10 p.m.

POLAND — Union Elementary this school year introduced a new math curriculum for kindergarten through second-grade students.

The school will host a math night to introduce parents to the new program.

The first event, for kindergarten parents, is scheduled for 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. Thursday. First-grade math night is scheduled for 6:45 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Second-grade math night is scheduled for 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. Sept. 28.

Principal Mike Masucci will talk to parents about the curriculum, and then parents will go to their child’s classroom to look at a lesson with a teacher.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes