Report: Pa. operator says he tried to stop train before crash

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Investigators say the operator of a one-car commuter train that crashed into a parked train at a suburban Philadelphia terminal last month says he tried to stop the train but was unable to do so.

The National Transportation Safety Board says in a preliminary report released today the operator had reported slippery rail conditions that caused his Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority train to miss an earlier station.

The Norristown High Speed train crashed into the unoccupied train car at the 69th Street Terminal in Upper Darby on Aug. 22, sending the operator and 42 passengers to hospitals.

The operator slid past the platform at the Gulph Mills station 17 stations away from the terminal and reported slippery rails, but SEPTA officials said no other such reports were received.